call of Duty And The attack of the Giants will be the protagonists of a sensational crossover on January 20, with a first bundle inspired by Captain Levi Ackerman and further updates coming during Season 1 of Vanguard and Warzone.

The news of the crossover between Call of Duty and Attack of the Giants had been anticipated in November by some dataminers, but many users were skeptical about it and imagined that those references in the game code did not indicate an actual cooperation with the work of Hajime Isayama.

“The iconic hit manga series Attack on Titan, whose award-winning anime has just entered the second half of the final season, is coming to Call of Duty: Vanguard and Warzone Pacific as part of the first major update of 2022 “, reads the official website of the Activision shooter.

“In this bundle available following the mid-season update, Daniel Yatsu will wear the extraordinary equipment ofReconnaissance Army. ”

Call of Duty, Daniel Yatsu in the uniform of the Reconnaissance Army

“This epic collaboration will officially become available on 20 th January, approximately one week after the mid-season update for Vanguard and Warzone Pacific which will include a new operator, new weapon, additional Zombies content, bug fixes, and more. “

“The Vanguard update will be available for download at 6:00 CET on January 12, while the Warzone Pacific update will be available starting at 6:00 CET on January 13. These updates will prepare both games for the first day of the game. mid-season update at 18:00 CET on January 13th. ”





The Attack of the Giants, Levi Ackerman

The Tracker Pack: Attack on Titan – Levi Edition Bundle

To celebrate the final season of Attack on Titan, Vanguard and Warzone Pacific players will be able to become members of the reconnaissance army with the Tracker Pack: Attack on Titan Levi Edition Bundle.

This bundle containing 10 items it’s not just for super fans of the franchise; has the style and firepower to make you a leader among regular soldiers, just like Levi Ackerman.

One of the most notable additions to this bundle is the “Giant Punch”, a Project weapon modeled on the famous blade used to exterminate giants. Constructed of super tough steel, the only material capable of scratching the flesh of giants, this blade is capable of slicing entire enemy squads.

Also available in the bundle is the Legendary Finisher “Steel Slash”, as well as the Vanguard-exclusive Highlight Intro “Vertical Maneuver” and the MVP Highlight “Super Tough Steel”.

The other two weapons in this bundle are the legendary “Historia” SMG and the “Curse of Ymir” Assault Rifle Project, two fantastic additions to your arsenal for Warzone Pacific or Multiplayer and Zombies in Vanguard.

“Ymir’s Curse” is perfect for players who are proud of their long range aim. With a nine-attachment configuration, near-zero horizontal recoil, high bullet velocity, and extreme long-range effectiveness, this Legendary Weapon Design is phenomenal at long range, especially when used with a tripod.

As for “Historia”, it is suitable for fast players who want to shoot effectively while shooting. The included small bore magazines offer increased speed and rate of fire, perfect for daring strategies in Multiplayer or Warzone Pacific.And





Call of Duty, the items of the package dedicated to Levi Ackerman

While any operator can use these weapons, Sergeant Daniel of the Hellhounds will be ready to fight with the “Scouting Army” operator skin included in this bundle. Modeled after the uniform worn by Captain Levi Ackerman, this new skin is perfect for guiding the team to victory in the Caldera and beyond, just like Levi would.

Super fans will also recognize the other elements of the bundle: a Lucky Weapon in the shape of a “Secret Keeper” key to unlock the mysteries of the world, the “Wings of Freedom” emblem worn with pride by the Reconnaissance Army, and, above all, the sticker “A hot potato”, in memory of a special person we carry in our hearts …