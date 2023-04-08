Based on what was revealed by the same creative director, Bret Robbins, in an interview with MinnMax, it seems that Sledgehammer Games was working on Call of Duty: Advanced Warfare 2 before canceling the project and moving on to the WWII setting.

Sledgehammer had started production on Call of Duty: Advanced Warfare 2, thus resuming the particular futuristic setting of the previous chapter, but after some prototypes and also a demo containing a level of the Campaign, the decision was made to totally change the setting and resume that of World War 2.

In this way, the Call of Duty: Advanced Warfare 2 project was archived, making room for Call of Duty: WW2, with a clear change of atmosphere and characteristics. Robbins also revealed some background on what Call of Duty should have been in third person set in Vietnam.

The latter project also actually existed between the Activision Blizzard teams, was internally titled “Fog of War” and looked decidedly different from a classic first-person shooter. This is not only due to its third-person view, but also due to the structure of the game.

According to Robbins, the gameplay had hybrid elements between action and adventure, so much so that it could be considered almost an “Uncharted meets Call of Duty”, just to give an idea of ​​its particular characteristics. Again a prototype and a demo were built, but the project didn’t go ahead for some reason.