The new season will add a new multiplayer map, a new Resurgence experience, and various events throughout the season. It will also feature new DMZ missions. As if that were not enough, everything that is added this season will be available in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III.

As the release date gets closer, Activision will reveal more details about the season. For now we are certain that the intrepid protagonist of Tomb Raider will reach the battle royale. If you are interested in purchasing it, you will be able to find it in the store starting next September 9.

Lara Croft’s package in call of duty It comes with several extras. It will include three weapon blueprints including his iconic dual pistols. It will also have a finishing move. Finally, you can use his new vehicle skin ‘Tomb Buggy’ to decorate your transports. Will they buy it?

What else is coming in Call of Duty season 5?

As to Call of Duty Warzone 2.0, arrives Fort Resurgence which is located in the Al Bagra fortress. Upon arrival it will have its own playlist, which will separate it from the playlists containing Ashika and Vondel. There will also be a return to the Armored Royale mode and there will be new faction missions in the DMZ.

Source: Activision

by the side of Modern Warfare II a new 6 vs 6 multiplayer map arrives with the name of DRC – Zone 1. This map is based on a part of Building 21 that we found in the DMZ. Due to its smaller size, it is focused on more hectic combat. There will also be a new mode, Gunfight Snipers, which will be 2 vs 2 and both teams can only use sniper rifles. Will they jump into the new season?

