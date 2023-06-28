A particular background also emerged from the FTC’s trial against Microsoft for the acquisition of Activision which demonstrates, once again, the complex strategic plots that have been woven by the various players involved, with the CEO of Activision who, apparently, wanted a backup agreement with Sony for Call of Dutyin case theacquisition did not go through.

As reported by Jim Ryan, this agreement would be something different from the famous agreement initially proposed by Microsoft on 10 years of support for PlayStation, then possibly extended indefinitely. According to reports from the head of Sony PlayStation, it seems that Bobby Kotick wanted to re-discuss a new independent agreement also with Sony, to be used in the event that the acquisition does not go through.

The current commercial agreement between Call of Duty and Sony it expires in 2024and according to Ryan the Activision CEO wanted to operate an extension or a revision of this agreement to be enforced in the event that Activision Blizzard were to remain independent and not be acquired by Microsoft.

“I think Kotick wanted cover your back negotiating a new agreement with PlayStation, in case the acquisition did not go through”, reported Jim Ryan, thus demonstrating how Kotick is pursuing different strategic lines on the near future of Call of Duty.