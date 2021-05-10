Call of duty It is one of the most conflictive communities within the video game scene. However, Activision she is taking action to make this a space for women and people of diversity. The last case involves the actor Jeff Leach, voice of Ghost that had been exposed in twitter by NitroLukeDX by various macho and sexist attitudes that he had expressed during a stream in Twitch. These began with a joke that the actor had made against the streamer ZombieUnicorn that she hadn’t appeared on a show with him.

Elle didn’t show up to the last show of The TauntFest because already in 2017 he had received sexist and macho comments from the voice actor without there being any consequence for it. In fact, in the video he posted on Youtube In this regard, explain that she I didn’t know he would be on the show until seconds before. Furthermore, the actor of Call of duty said that she did not want to be present it was because: “She didn’t trust her ghastly cleavage enough.” This comment is just a sample of his misogyny, machismo and transphobia.

Is this the first time this Call of Duty actor has done this? Unfortunately no

Already in July 2017, Jeff Leach had made mention of the cleavage of ZombieUnicorn during your stream. Not only that, but despite being banned by elle’s mod team, he had searched her social networks to send her private messages. First, mentioning that he had told her about her chest and choosing why ‘I didn’t know if I was aware of it (…) that it’s better than being a titty streamer.’ Despite the refusal of ZombieUnicorn, the actor insisted on several occasions.

But, this was not the only time that Jeff Leach, actor of Call of duty he had interacted with her. As with other streamers, he had sought out and harassed them several times, after some refusal. This noxious and macho attitude only increased, while companies like h1z1 made contracts with the actor, the accusations had NO consequence whatsoever. In fact, streamers victims of their harassment like ZombieUnicorn had been censored for twitch and, in many cases, their accounts had received complaints from the company, thanks to fans of Jeff Leach.

Activision and Twitch, the only companies that took action on the matter

Despite the above, ZombieUnicorn wanted to leave the case with the actor of Call of duty until the program Tauntfest. Thanks to that, NitroLukeDX was able to share a twitch clip with the hashtag #GameOver4sexism. In it, you listen to Jeff Leach respond to your harassment allegations by saying: ‘I love how they’re always some horrible, horrible, disgusting emo-looking bitch who never seems to get a chance to get a dick.’ This led to several streamers organizing to put a stop to these violent actions.

Several female streamers shared their experiences as victims of sexist violence that the actor from Call of duty, Jeff Leach, had done on several of them. Many women and non-binary people raised their voices against the partner of Facebook Gaming, Twitch, Blue Microphones, among many other companies. Despite the terribleness of the actor’s actions, only Activision gave a statement:

‘Sexism has no place in our industry, our games or in society. Activision no longer works with Jeff Leach. We strongly condemn these comments. We are committed to providing a fun and safe experience for all players. ‘. This has been the only company, together with Twitch who have taken action on the matter. The channel Twitch has already been terminated, without communication from the company.

For its part, Jeff Leach He responded by denying any accusations against him. Let us remember that it is the task of all people, to make a safe community. These actions are not to be taken lightly, when a little less than a month ago, there was the case of Ingrid Oliveira. A victim of femicide by a soccer player Call of duty. Hopefully more companies will take responsibility.

