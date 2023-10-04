In an interview with GamesBeat, the Activision president Rob Kostich said the company has received a proposal for a Call of Duty theme park.

This fact emerged from a question regarding Call Of Duty as a multimedia franchise. Kostich responded as follows: “We’ve looked at a lot of these things. We’ve looked at multimedia. We’ve had proposals to theme parks.”

However, Kostich immediately followed up by stating that “over the years, we have always achieved the greatest benefits when we have focused on our own gameplay principal. I would say we’re still focused on how many people can enjoy Call of Duty around the world. What are the business models? What is the gameplay? What are the things we need to do to make sure it’s really accessible and fun for every type of gamer around the world? Ultimately, engagement in our gameplay is by far the most important thing that drives our success.”

Since this is the first time we’re hearing about it, it’s probably safe to assume that there won’t be a Call of Duty theme park.