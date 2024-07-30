After the arrival of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 A large number of cheaters were reported in Xbox Game Pass online matches. These cheaters also had the Xbox logo, indicating that they were coming from the Microsoft console. Now Activision has taken action on the matter.

According to an official statement from Activision, It was all due to a failure of its Ricochet system. This is dedicated to detecting cheaters in all online experiences of Call of Duty. Fortunately, they assured us that they have already fixed it, so we should not find this kind of players anymore.

Even though the issue has now been fixed, Activision is encouraging players to report any strange activity they encounter online, all in the name of making the gaming experience more fun and fair for everyone. However, this caused some mixed responses from fans who claim that Ricochet should detect all cheaters automatically.

Source: Activision.

The statement suggests that the problem was due to a detection issue with users’ platforms. Maybe they weren’t prepared for all the players that would join Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 via Xbox Game Pass. At least now we can enjoy ourselves again without worrying so much.

How does the Call of Duty Ricochet system work?

Ricochet is described by Activision as a unified security platform for all of its online experiences. Call of Duty. This is dedicated to detecting players who use cheats and other advantages and then taking action against them. From putting them in games with no way to defend themselves to permanently banning their accounts.

Activision keeps it constantly updated, as new ways to cheat always come out.However, it is not a perfect system, so cheaters are not completely eradicated from these games. Still, it’s a big effort to keep the servers clean. Have you encountered any cheaters in your COD matches?

