With all of Activision’s major studios contributing to Call of Duty, Kostich said approximately 3,000 developers are currently working on the series.

Kostich said that Activision has learned from each game in the series, and that titles that take place in contemporary or near-future settings are generally the best choices. “We’re constantly planning, long-term planning,” she said. “Right now we have games lined up until 2027 for the things we’re working on.”

Call of Duty, historical period and weapons are an important choice

Initially focused on Second World War, Call of Duty took off with the launch of the Modern Warfare sub-series. The Black Ops saga is instead focused on the Cold War era and near future settings, while Infinite Warfare was set in the distant future.

“The franchises of Modern Warfare and Black Ops they are very popular. We’ve definitely had other games that have done really well, like the original Sledgehammer World War II game in 2017 that did very, very well.”

“It’s a balance, and I think the most important thing is that we feel the need to provide good differentiated experiencesgood things that allow people to play and feel like they’re experiencing new kinds of fun.”

Kostich said that the weapons available in a given period of time play a fundamental role in determining whether it is an appropriate setting for the saga. “I think that ultimately for us weapons are a very important part of Call of Duty. We also think about what narratively it allows us to do, whatever historical period we find ourselves in.”

“The challenge is that when you go into World War II or even before, there is less flexibility if you try to maintain a somewhat realistic tone, which is important for Call of Duty. Among other things, our fans strongly define what Call of Duty is and isn’t.”

“Once you enter themodern era, you have much more flexibility. If you delve a little further into the future, there’s even more flexibility in what you can do with weapons. The Black Ops area is very interesting because Covert Operations are all things that no one knows about. There’s a lot of creativity applied in Black Ops, which is always a lot of fun for developers to handle as well.”

