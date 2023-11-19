Infinity Wardone of the teams under the wing of Activision Blizzard, opened a new studio in Austin, Texaswhich will help bring the next games in the long-running series to life call of Duty.

The confirmation comes from an open recruitment page on the company’s official website relating to the position of expert UI engineer which mentions the opening of this new studio, which will be responsible for creating “new and innovative experiences” within the Call of Duty franchise.

“Infinity Ward has opened a new studio in Austin, [Texas]. The studio will work on creating innovative experiences for Call of Duty and cutting-edge technologies to feed them. Our studio offers a safe, trusting and inspiring environment to unleash your creativity and help create extraordinary experiences.”