For 17 years Activision has given us an annual title of its successful FPS: call of duty. Despite rumors that this tradition would be broken in 2023, the company assures that this will not be the case. They remain steadfast in their commitment to give us a new title this year.

This information comes from Twitter user CharlieIntel, who had access to data from a recent Activision meeting. Here the company assured that its teams are working to improve the success of Call of Duty. Which implies the launch of its next great title for this 2023.

Bloomberg reporter Jason Schreier said in 2022 that this year’s title would be an expansion. According to him, Sledgehammer will be in charge of this experience, which would continue the events of Modern Warfare II. To add to the information from CharlieIntel, he assured that it could be that what started as an expansion has been enlarged to be its own game.

We recommend you: There is a 3-year-old boy playing Call of Duty and the disapproving comments were immediate

Although it already seems a fact that we will have a call of duty in 2023, its plot and setting are still a mystery. According to reports, it could be a game that expands the story of the Modern Warfare saga, without necessarily being the third part. What would you like to see on your next adventure?

What are the latest Call of Duty games?

Late last year Activision released Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II. This title got us into an international conflict involving the search for missing missiles. The story was quite exciting and even took us to step on Mexican territory.

Source: Activision.

Along with this title came Warzone 2.0. This is a continuation of Activision’s successful battle royale within the COD universe. Since its arrival it has received a lot of support and updates that keep it entertained. So fans of the franchise have plenty to enjoy as this year rolls around. Are you waiting for it?

Don’t stop following us on Google news. You can also go to our discord to talk about games and other topics.