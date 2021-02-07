Activision faces legal problems. In this case, by one of your female operators: Mara. It happens that this design of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare, is being claimed by the creator of a character named Cade Janus which was dreamed up by a photographer.

The information was released by the media Kotaku, through the fountain Torrentfreak. A photographer named Clayton Haugen claims that he created the character years ago, to the point that he worked alongside Alex Zedra -the actress who plays Mara and, now we find out, Janus- to realize her idea, according to Haugen himself.

The version of this photographer is that he shared images of his design on social networks and Activision appropriated it, not without first changing the name to Mara.

The lawsuit accuses the parties of having relied on the photos of the designs, but also of having hired the same actress on whom it was based. According to the document, the artist was told to ask Haugen for the clothes that the character wore during the session.

Cade Janus and Mara: Comparing the Lawsuit.

She claims that they hired the same makeup professional and asked her to be made up the same way. Furthermore, he maintains, it was directed exactly the same as in the original photoshoot. Finally, state that at the time of 3D scanning they took the original photographs as a reference.

The photographer’s representative is the Potts Law Firm, and he states that he created Cade Janus “to attract the interest of various film production companies,” along with a photoshoot of Zedra playing the character. The statement said Haugen published these details and images in your website to get attention, although it seems you no longer have an active website.

“There is no doubt that this was a planned and deliberate effort to duplicate the shocking images created by Mr. Haugen, “said Micah Dortch of the Dallas office of the Potts Law Firm.” The evidence included in our presentation clearly shows the similarities between the original images and the digitized character, as well as the actual use of Mr. Haugen’s images. “

Defendants Activision Publishing Inc., Activision Blizzard Inc. and Major League Gaming Corp. have claimed that “Call of Duty: Modern Warfare” sold more than billion dollars in downloadsas well as physical copies through retailers like GameStop in the first three months. after its launch in October 2019 “, explains the lawsuit, pointing to the economic benefit of the developer of Call of Duty.

The allegedly original images appear on your Instagram accountAlthough these posts do not include a name or details about the character.

The plaintiff seeks to recover all the profits that are attributable to the alleged infractions, as well as recover the legal costs. For the moment, Activision has not commented on this.

About Alez Zedra and Mara

Mara is one of the most popular characters in the game. According to the description of Infinity Ward, the developer, it is a Venezuelan citizen who at age 15 became a CIA informant.

But also Alex Zedra, who plays her, is very active in social networks and uploads content not only playing Call of Duty and streaming but also doing military training.

Appears in season 1 of the game’s multiplayer and batlle royale mode.

