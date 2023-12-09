













It is necessary to point out that we call the next installment of the series that way because its official name is a mystery. And returning to the topic, the information comes from a medium that on other occasions has been correct with its information and is worth taking into account.

The report suggests that Verdansk will be available in Call of Duty 2024 at the end of the year and as part of its first season. Likewise, he points out that he will return to Warzonewhich will surely delight fans of this Battle Royale.

We recommend: Call of Duty gets very Mexican with the Painted Alebrije batch.

Since it appeared in March 2020, it ended up becoming the favorite of many and there are surely those who want to tour this battlefield again. In addition to the above there are other details.

Fountain: Activision.

According to Tom Henderson, who is the source of the information, Call of Duty 2024 has the tentative title of CoD: Black Ops Gulf Warbecause it is based on the Gulf War that leads to the liberation of Kuwait in the early 90s.

Another source claims that this title is developed by Treyarch, which for many is ideal. All because he shows a lot of effort and dedication when working with this line of the franchise.

What does Activision say about it? Obviously, it does not confirm Verdansk for Call of Duty 2024. But he did reveal that the maps Rebirth Island and Fortune’s Keep will return sometime in 2024 to Warzone.

Fountain: Activision.

So anyway, battle scenarios that are very loved by players are coming back. The return of Verdansk, at least for some, could be a move similar to the return of the original map of Fortnite how successful it was.

With details from Insider Gaming. Apart from Call of Duty 2024 We have more information about video games at TierraGamer. Follow our news on Google news so as not to miss any.

