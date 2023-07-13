The new episode of call of Duty outgoing in 2024 will probably be set during the Gulf War: to reveal it are some posts published on social by the actor Luke Charles Stafford.

Indeed, Stafford claims that he was hired by Activision to play the role of a named character Ratcliffe: it could be Peter Ratcliffe, who served for almost thirty years in the Parachute Regiment of the Special Air Force and received important awards precisely for his contribution during the Gulf War.

The actor’s statements, however, would seem to confirm some rumor emerged some time ago, which indicated Call of Duty 2024 as a chapter set during the war in Iraq.