The next chapter in the Activision saga continues to be rumored call of Duty and, in the past few hours, an indiscretion has come directly from one of the insiders.

As reported by VGC, the actor Luke Charles Staffordknown for his performances in the films Secret Seociety of Lies and East of Middle West, would have declared, through a later deleted post, that he was among the interpreters of the new Call of Duty, arriving in 2024.

We report in full the description of the post he published, with some attachments video of motion capture sections:

“Activision has decided to adapt the appearance and the face of “Ratcliffe”, the new protagonist of the next Call of Duty, to me, and I am very flattered” “I appeal to my old college roommates, with whom I spent so much time playing Black Ops II: next year we can start challenging each other again, but I will be able to select… myself!”

According to some recent rumors, the next chapter of Call of Duty should be set during the Gulf War of 1990-1991while the “Ratcliffe” the actor spoke of would be Major Peter Ratcliffe, a soldier who fought for the United Kingdom army in those years.