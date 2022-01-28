According to the deal between Microsoft and ActivisionBlizzard continues to unfold, we continue to receive new information related to the future of Call of Duty. Apparently, the next three games in the franchise are still coming to consoles. PlayStation, however, it seems that they could also be exclusive to PS5 and Xbox Series X|S.

In accordance with Tom Henderson, a reliable leaker who has previously been very clever with his leaks, the successor of war zoneas well as the delivery of Call of Duty by 2023, they will no longer reach PS4 or Xbox One. Supposedly, the pandemic has a lot to do with this decision.

I think Xbox and Sony are producing 20-25 million current gen consoles combined now. There’s 20 million or so already in circulation, so 60 million minimum by the time it releases. COD 23 is also current gen only as well last I heard. All just depends on COVID. — Tom Henderson (@_Tom_Henderson_) January 25, 2022

This would mean that this year’s installment, which will apparently be a sequel to the reboot from modwarfare, would be the last CoD what would we see in Xbox One and PS4. At the moment this is just a rumor and things could very well change in the future, but I repeat, Henderson he is usually very accurate with his information.

Publisher’s note: It would definitely make sense that by 2023, Activision is already shelving the last generation of consoles. Regardless of the pandemic, Call of Duty games normally receive three years of support on previous generation consoles, but we’ll see how this situation evolves.

