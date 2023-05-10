













Call of Duty 2023 would have a new zombie mode

The first revelation of the next call of duty it will be given in the middle of summer, either at the end of July or at the beginning of August. That would mean the announcement will take place outside of a PlayStation or Xbox presentation.

Likewise, there is no information about the name of the call of duty 2023, the only thing we can assure you is that a good part of the development will fall hand in hand with Sledgehammer Games, as reported at the time Jason Schreier.

Since this is not enough, everything indicates that the Activision shooter will also have different dates for its beta and early access for the campaign. If Insider Gaming sources, the PlayStation beta weekend would be October 6-10.

Then the beta of CoD 2023 on PC and Xbox (in addition to PS) it would be from October 12 to 16. Early access would fall on November 2 while the release date will be November 10.

According to reports, the zombie mode that became popular since the Black Ops series will return in the 2023 edition of Call of Duty. The question is that the game mode, which is generally played by waves of enemies, will now be different, the question is that the information is also scarce.

Source: Activision

The only thing left is to wait for the official announcements because it will be there when the information bomb will come through a first advance. We’ll see what happens with this title that is generating so many expectations among fans, especially since Modern Warfare II turned out to be a good installment.

