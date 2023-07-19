The identity of the new continues to be shrouded in a mysterious blanket of fog call of Dutywhich should be released by the end of 2023. Now that we have the certainty of its existence, we have to ask ourselves what kind of game we can expect.

A rumor that has begun to circulate insistently in the last few hours suggests that the new Call of Duty could be the third installment of the historic series of modern warfare.

All this would derive from an indiscretion made by Activision itself which heralds the existence of some video and audio recordings for the cutscenes of, in fact, Modern Warfare 3.

The rumor was quickly censored (with blocking of the leaker’s account) by Activision and this makes us understand that we are probably on the right track.

The next publication of Modern Warfare 3 is also suggested by the arrival, during the fifth season of Warzone 2.0, of a new event that will reveal “a special surprise”as stated by Activision itself in a recently published tweet.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2the last chapter of the Activision series, dates back to 2022: fans are eagerly awaiting the return of this series which, by now, seems to be really around the corner.

You can find on our site the review of Modern Warfare 2, the nineteenth chapter of the saga call of Duty: ready to take the field again?