













Call of Duty 2023 would be called Modern Warfare 3 and would be cross-gen | EarthGamer

That is what one medium stated, although it specifies that its title will be Modern Warfare III, and that its development is in charge of one of the best studios in the company, Sledgehammer Games. This part of the information is from another source.

Specifically, from the reporter Jason Schreier, so it can be thought that this information is accurate due to the multiple contacts he has.

We recommend: Call of Duty 2023 would have a new zombie mode.

Something that also came to light is that call of duty 2023 will not be ‘premium’ downloadable content from CoD: Modern Warfare 2.

That’s what other sites have handled, and maybe it was true in the past. But the plans changed just in time and now it is a full sequel to the aforementioned title.

Fountain: Activision.

It’s for what call of duty 2023 will include a full campaign, multiplayer modes and the zombie classic, as well as a new map of Warzone 2.0which will come out in the first season.

It even seems that it will be that of Las Almas, only that in the case of CoD: Warfare 3 it will be at the level of a Battle Royale map.

The aforementioned season will be available at the beginning of December. But it is not the only thing known about this video game.

Let me make this super clear:

– The next game, by Treyarch, is coming out in 2024

– Next year there will be a Modern Warfare II “premium” (paid) expansion by Sledgehammer

– It’s supposed to have lots of content! Maybe that’s why they call it a “full” release. But it’s more MWII https://t.co/jXKAiMFcTf —Jason Schreier (@jasonschreier) November 7, 2022

When will Call of Duty 2023 be released?

The leaked information about call of duty 2023 is that its release date is November 10 of this year, and it will be available on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X | S and PC.

But before that happens you will have different tests. The first weekend of the beta, which will be exclusive to PS4 and PS5, will take place from October 6 to 10, 2023. Regarding the second weekend and which will apply to all systems, it will be from October 12 to 16.

Fountain: Activision.

Early access would be on November 2 of this year for all consoles, with the first season starting on December 5.

To the aforementioned we must add that the zombie mode of CoD: Modern Warfare 3 is essentially Outbreak 2.0.

But it seems that Activision is evaluating how it will be accessible to players. But everything we mentioned before must be validated and confirmed by this company to be official.

With details by Insider Gaming. Apart from call of duty 2023 We have more video game information at EarthGamer. Follow our news on Google news so as not to miss any.