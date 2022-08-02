Call of Duty 2023 it may have been postponed, but since Activision publishes its latest earnings report, predicting large-scale success for both Modern Warfare 2 that for Warzone 2the study also says additional CoD content will arrive next year anyway.

February reports stated that Activision had officially postponed the launch of a Call of Duty game in 2023, citing both the underperformance of Call of Duty: Vanguard, and developer Treyarch who had moved to assist in the development of an upcoming free-to game. -play as reasons for giving up a new chapter for the first time since 2004.

Warzone 2, the new version of Activision’s Battle Royale, is expected to launch in 2022, with Modern Warfare 2 already confirmed for October 28th. However, in its latest earnings call, Activision says more Call of Duty content is planned for the foreseeable future, including 2023.

“The anticipation is incredible for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2, set to launch on consoles and PC on October 28th“says the company.”A brand new Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 experience, tightly integrated with the premium game, will launch as an extension of the Modern Warfare universe later this year. Across the Call of Duty ecosystem, teams are well positioned to support these launches with substantial live operations, while also continuing the development of new premium content planned for 2023 and beyond.“.

So said, there seems to be no plans for a new Call of Duty in 2023, but it looks like gamers certainly won’t be blown away by the content coming to existing games.

Source: VGC