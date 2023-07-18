Activision has confirmed that various Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 content will be available within the next game in the sagaarriving in autumn 2023.
The information emerged via a tweets which you can see just below, in which we can read: “Let’s get this out of the way… Should Modern Warfare 2 Operators, Weapons and Bundles be moved to Call of Duty 2023?”. The answers are “Yes” and “Yes, when is the announcement coming?”.
What we know about Call of Duty 2023
The tweet has 1.6 million views and confirms a detail that had actually already emerged through some recent ones leak. Officially we still don’t know the name of the new chapter of the saga, but indirectly Activision itself has confirmed that the name of the game will be Call of Duty Modern Warfare III.
In addition, a new report has been shared online that talks about war modes, mini maps and ninja perks. Considering that Activision is starting to share information via their social networks, it is believable that a full announcement is not too far away.
