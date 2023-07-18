Activision has confirmed that various Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 content will be available within the next game in the sagaarriving in autumn 2023.

The information emerged via a tweets which you can see just below, in which we can read: “Let’s get this out of the way… Should Modern Warfare 2 Operators, Weapons and Bundles be moved to Call of Duty 2023?”. The answers are “Yes” and “Yes, when is the announcement coming?”.