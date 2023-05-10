Through a report on Insider Gaming, the well-known insider Tom Henderson may have revealed when Activision Blizzard will present the next game in the series call of Duty arriving in 2023which, according to his sources, should take place on August 1st or in any case at the beginning of the month.

Henderson added that at the moment details on the presentation are scarce, but that this could take place via a in game event on Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0, in line with what we saw with Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War.

Furthermore, the insider had previously revealed the others as well Call of Duty 2023 key dates to mark on the calendar. In particular, he spoke of a two-week beta from October 6 to 16, 2023, with the first week exclusive to PS5. Early access to the campaign should follow on November 2, 2023 and finally the official launch on November 10, 2023. All dates in any case not officially confirmed.

For the moment there is no concrete information on the next Call of Duty. According to Jason Schreier of Bloomberg, the game represents a direct sequel to Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2, which will include in addition to a large number of unpublished content also the maps and modes of the previous game. In any case, for the moment we are only talking about rumors to be taken with a grain of salt, waiting for concrete information from Activision Blizzard.