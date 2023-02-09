Through an article published on Insider Gaming, the well-known insider Tom Henderson shared the alleged exit date of the Call of Duty 2023as well as those of beta and early access phases of the single player campaign.

Based on his sources Henderson says the launch of the next exponent of the series will be anticipated by two phases of beta testing which will take place over two weeks, starting from October 6, 2023. It seems that as per tradition, the first will be limited to PS5 and PS4 players only, while the other will be accessible from all platforms.

The alleged release date of the game is instead set for November 10, 2023, with the single-player campaign available to play as early as November 2 in Early Access on PS5 and PS4. A bonus that we assume will be guaranteed to those who pre-purchase the game digitally, as in the case of Modern Warfare 2.

These are the dates indicated by Insider Gaming:

Weekend Beta 1 (PS4/PS5) – October 6, 2023 – October 10, 2023

Weekend Beta 2 (PS4/PS5/Xbox One/Xbox Series X|S/PC) – October 12, 2023 – October 16, 2023

Campaign Early Access (PS4/PS5) – November 2, 2023

Release Date (PS4/PS5/Xbox One/Xbox Series X|S/PC) – November 10, 2023

Henderson added that the 2023 Call of Duty will be a full premium game and not a Modern Warfare 2 DLC, a detail also confirmed by Activision Blizzard, and which will also be released once again on PS4 and Xbox One.

It also seems that the game will have strong ties to the Modern Warfare genre. Henderson says it could therefore be Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3however he was unable to verify this detail with his sources.