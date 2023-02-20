THE 2023 plans on call of Duty seems to have been leaked online after a alleged hacker attack on Activision Blizzard which leaked a large amount of data about the company, including information on the group’s employees and headcount.

We are still waiting for any confirmations on the situation, but in the meantime various information has been collected, even if it remains very vague: from the point of view of video games, we are talking above all about the contents arriving for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and a new project which is identified with the code name “Jupiter”, all planned for 2023.

As reported by Insider-Gaming, these would be the periods foreseen for the seasons of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2, specifically:

Season 3: March 15 – May 15

Season 4: May 15 – July 16

Season 5: July 17 – September 14

Season 6: September 15 – November 8

There are also updates midway through each season, as we’ve seen before. Among the new ones contentsin the plans there are:

7 main maps, among which there will probably be re-editions of previously seen maps

“Hounting of Saba” Halloween Event

One new licensed operator each season

Spec Ops missions, Gunfights, Raids and Tier 1 events

A small map coming in Season 4

At least 240 bundles

The mysterious Jupiter it could instead be the next chapter of Call of Duty. After several rumors that seemed to indicate the opposite, it seems instead that a new chapter of Call of Duty is expected in 2023, but on this it is practically impossible to be able to obtain more precise information, for the moment.