According to a leak gathered by insider Tom Henderson, the Call of Duty 2023 it will be called Modern Warfare 3. So it will be Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 and would like release date on November 10, 2023. According to Henderson’s source, considered more than reliable and aware of things concerning the Activision series, the new COD will be developed by Sledgehammer Games, but with the support of various other studios connected to the series.

In fact, the impossibility of entrusting a new chapter of the series to a single team is reconfirmed, given the immense amount of content to be produced.

In the past there had already been talk of the new Call of Duty as a sequel or premium DLC to Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and now we have a small confirmation, pending the official presentation by the publisher.

The first season of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 will offer a campaign, multiplayer, zombies mode and a new map for Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0.

Las Almas, the map found in the Modern Warfare 2 campaign, will become a full battle royale map. The launch of the first season and the map should take place in December 2023, while the launch of the game would be scheduled for November 10, 2023. Let’s see the complete calendar of the steps towards the finished game online: