According to what leaker Ralph reported on his profile Twitter, It is already known the actor who will play the character of Simon Ghost Riley within Call of Duty 2022, along with a lot of other information. Furthermore, the game, of which an official name is not yet known, appears to be a direct follow-up to the recent reboot of Modern Warfare, released in 2019.

After the overshadowing of Call of Duty Vanguard on the PlayStation Store because of the scandals, now comes information regarding a new chapter of the saga, concerning the return of the character of Ghost. According to leaker, in fact, we could be affected, in the English version, by the first voice actor who lent his voice to the character.

According to what Ralph reported in fact Craig Fairbrass would return to reprise the role of Ghost, which he had played in Modern Warfare 2 released in 2009, along with the arrival of some maps from that very title. This information could also be true given the end of the relationship between Activision and Jeff Leach, the actor who played the character in Call of Duty: Mobile And Warzone.

The company had indeed decided to terminate the working relationship after some misogynistic statements of the actor, which had appeared on social networks after some interviews and some direct live on Twitch. The option of returning to the original actor would therefore seem the most obvious, given that the title in question should be a sequel to the reboot of Modern Warfare.

Craig Fairbrass, to reprise his role in MWII as Simon ‘Ghost’ Riley pic.twitter.com/TkW8a0iiv8 – Ralph (@RalphsValve) December 15, 2021

At the moment, as Activision has not yet confirmed that they are actually working on the project, this information is simply rumors that may not turn out to be true. We therefore invite you to wait for confirmation from Activision itself regarding the choice of the cast and other information regarding the maps, so as to be sure.

We still don’t know if Call of Duty 2022 will see or not the return of Ghost, nor if it will be interpreted again by the original actor, but these continuous leaks suggest that this possibility is very well founded.