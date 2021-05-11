The launch of a new Call of Duty is one of the most anticipated moments of the year for many players, as shown by the sales numbers of the different annual deliveries. On this occasion, after the return of two of the mythical subsagas of the franchise, first with Modern Warfare and second with Black Ops, this time it is a new installment in full.

The development of this new title is being led by Sledgehammer Games, which on other occasions has served as a support studio for the Infinity Ward and Treyarch titles. But this isn’t the most surprising thing about the franchise’s new game, as a new rumor suggests that Call of Duty 2021 would not have multiplayer mode.

A rumor ensures that Call of Duty 2021 would not have multiplayer mode

The source of this rumor is nothing more and nothing less than Jeff grubb, a well-known insider who has hit a multitude of predictions before. As Grubb has assured, he has heard some rumors that have assured that Call of Duty 2021 would not have multiplayer mode, due to a series of problems in the development of said mode.

Currently all Activision studios work on Call of Duty

In addition, Grubb also ensures that he has heard rumors that, soon, the remaster of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 could receive a multiplayer mode, which would function as a substitute for the absent mode in Call of Duty 2021. If it is the case, this would be the first multiplayer mode to come out of the series independently, regardless of Call of Duty: Warzone.

For now, this is still a mere rumor, but there is no doubt that the arrival of a multiplayer mode in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 would be a bombshell in the franchise, especially considering the number of fans of the title. developed by Infinity Ward.