Although the Call of Duty community now has a lot of content to enjoy in the proposals enabled by Activision, the interest generated by the arrival of a new game cannot be lacking. Call of Duty Warzone aims to keep the community busy for a long time, and Black Ops: Cold War will do just the same. But new rumors seek to clarify what Sledgehammer is doing with the new franchise title. According to a rumor, Call of Duty 2021 would be set in World War II.
Now that it seems certain that Sledgehammer Games is the studio that is working alone for the development of Call of Duty 2021, one of the questions that we are interested in knowing is what type of game it is going to offer. The great surprise that the setting in the Cold War of Black Ops – Cold War supposed, has allowed us to speculate about any option that is available and it seems that It is ruled out that it could be a new game in the Advanced Warfighter saga.
And it seemed that this could be the option they handled in Activision for the next Call of Duty, but now, Charlie Intel has wanted to offer information with a message that implies that Call of Duty 2021 would be set in World War II. The message in question would arrive on Twitter, where a known Call of Duty leaker would have left this image that directly alludes to the Call of Duty WWII game. With the emoji of a hammer it is used to imply that it is Sledgehammer Games who would be developing it.
And with this, it seems enough that they are hinting that Call of Duty 2021 would be set in World War II. And although an attempt has been made to find a possible alternative, asking if it could be a reference to the new game being set in the Third World War, encompassing a more current setting, the person responsible for the rumor repeats that Call of Duty 2021 would be set in World War II.
After comings and goings, what the next Call of Duty will look like is something that can raise a lot of expectation. Tackling all kinds of settings, which one will be the next one begins to be the target of rumors, although who will be officially responsible seems already official. And the truth is that in this case we will have to get the setting right, knowing that its competition, that of Battlefield 6, will tackle a modern setting. Even so, neither one nor the other have been officially presented and we will have to wait until spring-summer, to be able to know details about each one of them.
This is why, although rumors are recurrent, Activision is not going to alter the plans of discover the project that Call of Duty 2021 will bring. And as usual, we will not have information until late spring, or early summer, around dates close to that first event, E3 in Los Angeles, which today wants to return after a year absent.
