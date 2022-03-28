A few days after the launch of the subscription service GTA + from Rockstar Gamesa clue would suggest that too Activision is ready to announce one of its own. In fact, a job offer from Activision offers an opportunity “stellar“And various details that would lead us to think aboutarrival of a monthly subscription with Call of Duty 2.0.

On your own Internet site dedicated to job offersActivision announced that it has opened positions for the role of Manager of Influencer Marketing. The job should be in the Santa Monica or Los Angeles area. However, what really catches the eye lies in the job description, which may involve Call of Duty players as well.

The explanation refers to 2022 as “a stellar opportunity»For Call of Duty, which will see major innovations in gaming experiences, cross-platform titles and, in particular, content based on a subscription servicein addition to the development of mobile games and a shift to always-on connectivity of the community and players. This would suggest that Activision wants to follow GTA + ‘s lead and announce their own service.

This stellar opportunity is explicitly mentioned as Call of Duty 2.0with a small description of the project attached: “in the CoD 2.0 era, the CoD brand will authentically extend in ways that engage the most passionate audience and appeal to the new one; this will add cultural fuel to CoD marketing in general; this will extend and give meaning to CoD’s creative ideas“.

So, a new era is ahead with Call of Duty 2.0 and players could be presented with a new subscription service. Nonetheless, Activision hasn’t released any official announcements yet and therefore we will have to wait for new information. In the meantime, we refer you to the news on Call of Duty: Vanguard multiplayer, which will be free for about two weeks. We also remind you that on our site you can find the updated Call of Duty: Warzone card, with all the information about it.