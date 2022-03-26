Call of Duty 1, 2 and World at War could come back in the form of Remastered in the future, according to Ralph, a well-known leaker in the panorama of the Activision Blizzard shooter series.

According to its sources, the deep throat states on Twitter that Activision is considering the idea of ​​releasing remasters of the old titles of the Call of Duty series made ad hoc for the new consoles, as a “stopgap” among the releases of “Premium” games.

For Ralph, the candidates for a remastered version are Call of Duty 1 (2003), 2 (2005) and World at War (2008), as well as a backward compatible enhanced version of Call of Duty 4: Modern Warfare Remastered, included, as reported yesterday. , a port of the game for the Nintendo Switch.

As usual, we recommend taking similar rumors with a grain of salt, as it is not possible to verify their reliability in any way. Certainly some of the longtime fans of the series might like to replay the first few chapters of the series polished.

Meanwhile, Activision Blizzard has announced that Snoop Dogg will be the new operator of Call of Duty Mobile, Vanguard and Warzone.