He Real Betis He has announced his list of 21 summoned for this Sunday’s game against You Palmas In Benito Villamarín. In the citation of Pellegrini, as expected, it causes low by sanction the chimy Ávilawhile due to injury they will not be able to be in the duel against the canaries William Carvalho, Marc Roca and Lo Celso.

Pellegrini does include after several weeks in the dry dock due to a foot injury to the right side Héctor Bellerín. It is also novelty the attacking attacker Pablo Garcíawhich occupies the place of Chimy and will also be next to the Canterano Mateo Flores and the already usual and very close Jesús Rodríguez. Besides, Abdewho already had minutes before Vitoria, reappears in the League after missing the duel against Real Madrid.

There is no on the list No subsidiary goalkeeper nor is the Nobel defender Mendy. The Betis Deportivo de Arzu can thus count this Sunday with the bulk of its template.

Tightening on the sprint before the break, Pellegrini He commented that «it is true that there are players who accumulate many minutes, not only Isco and Antony, also the three centrals (Bartra, Natan and Diego Llorente) come with a lot of load. Play on Thursdays always take its toll on Sundays, Especially when it comes to two visits in a row, which is what will happen to us next week, that we will play in Portugal and in Madrid (Leganés). I hope we are one hundred percent because we need to get these three points at home Las Palmasthey are essential in the struggle for Europe. “