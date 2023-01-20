Call My Agent Italia streaming and live TV: where to see the Sky series

Call My Agent Italia is the new Sky series broadcast from Friday 20 January 2023 at 21.15. It is the remake of the French hit series of the same name. In all there are six episodes, every Friday on the Sky Serie channel, always available on demand and streaming on NOW. The series tells the behind the scenes of Italian show business from the point of view of those who manage the careers – and lives – of the stars, the agents. But where to see it on live TV and in streaming? Here is all the information.

On TV

Appointment on Sky Serie every Friday at 21.15 from 20 January 2023 on the Sky Serie channel. There are six episodes in all. Will Call My Agent Italia be broadcast free-to-air on TV8? Like all other original Sky series, this one too will have an unencrypted passage on TV8, but obviously we will have to wait a few months. The airing on Tv8 could be around next summer or autumn.

Call My Agent Italy live streaming

You can follow the episodes at any time thanks to the on demand function, but also on Sky Go and NOW.

How many bets

How many episodes are planned for Call My Agent Italia? In all, there are six episodes of the first season of the series, each about 50 minutes long. Sky airs them twice, for three weeks. The Season 1 finale, therefore, airs on February 3. The second season of Call My Agent Italia will take place: the confirmation came during the press conference of the series, in which Sky confirmed that Lisa Nur Sultan and Luca Ribuoli are already working on the new episodes.