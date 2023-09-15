DThe European Central Bank (ECB) increased the deposit interest rate from minus 0.5 percent to 4 percent within 14 months at record speed and extent. Banks have never received such high interest rates for money deposited with the ECB. From October 2000 to April 2001 the interest rate was 3.75 percent. Afterwards, the fight against recession, the financial crisis and the euro crisis pushed interest rates to record lows and even into the red. The banks should not just park the money, but put it into circulation as (cheap) loans.

With the outbreak of the war in Ukraine, the world of interest rates changed fundamentally. Money should now be held back, loans should be granted less frequently and, if so, more expensively, in order to dampen economic activity and thus rein in inflation. This interest rate development is positive for savers. Inflation, still at around 6 percent, is eating away at savings. Because: After eight years of negative deposit interest rates from the ECB, according to the Bundesbank, savers in Germany still had more than two trillion euros available daily at zero and negative interest rates, which is far more than before the low interest rate phase and also far more than they had in stocks or shares funds have been invested.



In the past 14 months, the interest rate for overnight money has risen from 0.02 percent to 1.89 percent, according to FMH financial advice. Anyone who does the math realizes two things: the banks are far from passing on the entire extent of the interest rate increases to their customers. And: The real interest rate after deducting inflation is, at minus 4 percent, even more negative than it was in the years with zero interest rates and 2 percent inflation. The market environment is by no means positive for interest rate savers. This makes it all the more sensible not to allow banks to speculate on lazy customers.

The comparison portal Verivox found 236 institutions among Volksbanks and savings banks that pay their customers a maximum of 0.25 percent for daily available money. A third of the Volksbanks and savings banks are counting on receiving their customers’ money (almost) free of charge and thus extending loans at much higher interest rates or receiving at least 4 percent from the ECB for the money. A third of savings banks and Volksbanks do this.



However, if you look around, you will now find a number of banks that pay at least 3 percent interest. On Friday, the neobroker Trade Republic even rushed ahead again and offered 4 percent interest on the money in its customers’ clearing accounts. Unlike many attractive offers on the market, the interest applies equally to existing and new customers and is not limited in time, but is limited to 50,000 euros per customer. Trade Republic thus passes on the interest it receives on the money. The primary goal is to introduce customers to the capital markets. So far, stocks and exchange-traded index funds (ETF) have been the focus of activity. From now on, Trade Republic also offers access to 500 liquid government and corporate bonds, which can be invested from one euro onwards. Until now, the bond market was closed to many investors because of high minimum amounts.



Back in January, Trade Republic shook up the market and sparked competition with the introduction of 2 percent interest rates. IKB, Scalable Capital and Bank 11 currently also offer 4 percent interest for daily available money with German deposit protection, but each with restrictions on the term and the limitation to new or premium customers.







Attractive fixed-term deposit

Interest rates in fixed-term deposits have increased significantly more than in overnight deposits. An average of 2.8 percent is now paid for a one-year term. For example, anyone who invests at least 5,000 euros with BMW Bank will receive 4 percent for one year. With Latvian, Bulgarian, Greek or Italian deposit protection, Weltsparen also offers some fixed-term deposit partner banks that promise 4.5 percent interest. The interest rate falls for longer terms – a sign that interest rates on the capital markets are not expected to be high or even continue to rise in the long term.



If you don’t want to tie up your money, you can still find federal bonds with attractive conditions. There are currently returns of 3.2 percent per year for a two-year term and the securities can be traded daily. For a ten-year term, the return is lower according to the currently inverted yield curve, at just under 2.6 percent per year.

Investors are therefore offered plenty of alternatives to slow-moving house banks. However, savings accounts remain particularly unattractive. According to FMH observations, the interest rate here has only risen from 0.01 percent to 0.34 percent and the money is not even immediately available indefinitely. However, there is still a twelve-figure amount in savings accounts.