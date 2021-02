This February 10 reaches the bookstores ‘On Monday they will love us’, by Najat El Hachmi, winner of the 2021 Nadal Novel Prize, edited by Destino. The book narrates the fight for freedom of two young women, daughters of Moroccan immigration on the outskirts of Barcelona. These are your first pages.

Keep reading

And Najat El Hachmi crossed the bridge

Monday they will love us

Author: Najat El Hachmi

Editorial: Destination, 2021

Format: Hardcover, 304 pages, 20.90 euros