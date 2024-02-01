Peroni's arrival at Ferrari, as expected, sparked an uproar. Maybe because the unforgettable and unforgettable Solvi Stubing, the bubbly blonde who whispered to Italians in the Seventies, “Call me Peroni, I'll be your beer” has made history, perhaps because, as our reader Nettuno67 writes, “If beer comes from the alcoholic fermentation of the malts present in cereals due to the yeasts present in the atmosphere, then beer 0.0 is not beer. So 0 alcohol beer is an oxymoron”, perhaps because, anyway, 0 alcohol or not, Peroni produces alcoholic beverages, a world away from road safety.

But, ruckus aside, the key question is: what is the Peroni Nastro Azzurro 0.0% doing on Ferrari in the era of social media, post-rocket and lunar communication? And how does the premium Italian beer brand belonging to Asahi Europe & International plan to exploit the partnership with Ferrari? The story needs to be told because from this point of view Ferrari is not a normal team.

In fact, Enzo Ferrari can be considered a true pioneer of sponsorships, managing, uniquely in the world, to earn money from racing for many years. “One of the first times I met Valletta – recalls Drake – he asked me a curious question: 'Ferrari, they tell me that you manage to do car races and earn money, while we, Fiat, are tired of the excessive expenses that they entail'. I explained to him that the writings I had on my team's trucks were from suppliers who subsidized my business. In those days they were not yet called sponsors. And I added that from Shell, for example, I received 120 thousand lire a month. Valletta was shocked.”

Today in Formula One sponsors are within everyone's reach, but no team manages to organize and manage them with such skill as Ferrari. So, what does Peroni think she'll do? In the meantime, to stand not only alongside Scuderia Ferrari, but also in the Ferrari Challenge Trofeo Pirelli series, continuing the journey undertaken in the field of motor sports sponsorships. But, above all, trying to establish a bond with the all-red Italian icon. This is from a strategic point of view. While from a practical point of view Peroni Nastro Azzurro 0.0% has unveiled the production of a limited edition series of “Tifosi Nastro Azzurro 0.0%”, which they officially call “a message of love for Scuderia Ferrari fans”, in reality a mini production of 2,024 bottles of Tifosi Nastro Azzurro 0.0%, each of which is individually numbered, from number 1 to 2,024.

All this while ensuring through the clubs that the 2,024 personalized bottles of Tifosi Nastro Azzurro 0.0% are delivered to Scuderia Ferrari fans around the world as a sign of recognition for the devotion shown. The bottles, in fact, will be distributed selectively in Italy, the United Kingdom, Ireland, the United States, Canada, Singapore, Romania and Australia.

Furthermore, to celebrate this, Rome was chosen as the city in which to create an unprecedented light show that revealed the collaboration for the first time. During the night, a three-dimensional hologram of the Tifosi Nastro Azzurro 0.0% bottle was projected from the Palazzo dei Congressi headquarters and lit up the Roman sky. A light show that will be repeated on other evenings and will be visible from the whole city. Who knows what Valletta would have said.