Michael Stuhlbargknown for his outstanding participation in films such as 'Call me by your Name', 'The Shape of Water' and 'Men in Black', became the victim of an unexpected attack in central park, NY. According to ABC, Stuhlbarg was attacked while he was enjoying a quiet walk by a homeless man who hit him in the back of the head with a stone.

The news spread quickly and raised concern for the safety of the actor and visitors to the emblematic park. Michael StuhlbargHowever, he pursued his attacker, which facilitated his arrest by the authorities. Despite the scare, the actor is in good health and continues to prepare for his next role on Broadway.

What happened to actor Michael Stuhlbarg?

While walking through Central Park, Michael Stuhlbarg 55-year-old man was surprised by a homeless man who, without saying a word, threw a rock at the back of his head. This sudden attack left the actor with an injury, although fortunately it was not serious. Stuhlbarg's quick action allowed the Police to arrest the attacker.

Who attacked Michael Stuhbarg?

The person responsible for the attack was identified as Xavier Israell, 27 years old, a known homeless man in the area. Following the incident, he was arrested and faces assault charges. The motivation behind his violent act remains a mystery, but this event has highlighted the issues of homelessness and safety in public places like Central Park.

The aggression to Stuhlbarg It is not an isolated case for Israel, who days before attacked a woman who tried to assist him. Although he was arrested and released with conditions, he has continued with the same violent behavior. In addition, he is also accused of assaulting two other people in Central Park earlier this year.

Was the blow to Michael Stuhlbarg serious?

Despite the impact, the blow was not serious. Michael Stuhlbarg He was treated for his injuries and recovered quickly. This incident, however, has sparked outrage among many supporters about safety in public spaces and the need to address the problem of homelessness with long-term solutions.

Who is Michael Stuhlbarg?

Michael Stuhlbarg is an American film, television and theater actor, recognized for his versatility and talent. He has participated in a wide variety of films and series. One of the roles in which he has stood out the most has been as Professor Perlman in 'Call me by your Name' and Arnold Rothstein in 'Boardwalk Empire'. In addition to his acting career, Stuhlbarg has dedicated himself to theater, demonstrating his passion for the performing arts.