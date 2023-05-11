From the CEN of the PRI they confirm that next week the call to choose will go out to the new leadership of State Steering Committee of Sinaloa, and later the unity formula will come out and be registered. The information we have is that it rains, shines or lightens and it will be unlocked.

How we had talked to you on Monday were the last interviews and meetings between some candidates for the leadership of Sinaloa and the national president of the PRI, Alejandro ‘Alito’ Morenoit must be recognized that he received everyone, listened to them and demonstrated that there would be no imposition, that they would be the ones who would have to come to an agreement.

Last Tuesday it was the National Political Council of the PRI where ratified with 518 votes in favor of 521 Alejandro Moreno Cárdenas as president of the party and Carolina Viggiano as general secretary. With this they seek to guarantee stability already in the face of the 2024 electoral process.

Regarding the process of the Sinaloa leadership, until yesterday there was still no definition, the currency was still in the air and the two names that are at the negotiating table they are the former federal deputy Erika Sanchez and the former mayor of Ahome Alvaro Ruelaseverything indicates that among them will be the one who heads the formula of unity or does not rule out that they are the ones who integrate it, the order would be the unknown.

Opinions remain divided within the PRI high command, there are those who assure that it will be Álvaro Ruelas with the support of Senator Mario Zamora who is close to ‘Alito’ Moreno and also others who bet on Erika Sánchez who has the approval of the great ally of the tricolor, the president of the PAN, Marko Cortés, so be very attentive.

Outstanding. The one who did not beat around the bush was the leader of Movimiento Ciudadano, Sergio Torreswhich exposed that UAS authorities should not hide behind a misunderstood university autonomy to be opaque, omissions and prevent accountability, since as a public entity they are obliged. Clearer, neither the water.

Very true when Sergio Torres points out that the UAS authorities prefer confrontation and closure to prevent accountability. This situation suggests that there is alleged corruption and with a jiribilla the leader of Movimiento Ciudadano says that the rector Jesús Madueña makes it clear that there is a snake in the water and a cat locked up.

By the way, Sergio Torres supported Governor Rubén Rocha and the State Congress in the democratization of the Autonomous University of Sinaloa and their release from political interests. To be clearer in ending the dictatorship and for students to re-elect their next rectors with their vote.

Diary. Today at 9:30 a.m. the president of Morena in Sinaloa, Merary Villegas will have their weekly conference in the meeting room of the State Executive Committee. Pending the positioning and the party line. We talk to you about the details.

Also today at 10:00 a.m. in the Vicente Guerrero square in front of the Navolato City Hall will be the start of the Violet Reaction Cell for Attention to Violence against Women and Girls. It will be headed by the Women’s Secretary, María Teresa Guerra, and the municipal president, Margoth Urrea.

Political Memory. “A state is governed better by a good man than by good laws”: Aristotle.

