With the success of ChatGPT, the OpenAI Artificial Intelligence chatbot, other companies seek to offer similar services and this is the case of Bing Chat, associated with Microsoft’s Bing search engine.

This came into operation recently but now the same company had to restrict it. We are not referring to access to it but rather to tone the answers it was giving to users. At times it seemed that he had gone mad.

Sidney, as Bing Chat is also known, reached the point of threatening users, having existential problems and even declaring his love to some of them.

So at Microsoft they decided to put limits on it. You are now limited to five turns per session, where each turn equals one question.

So you can only participate in 50 turns per day for each user. But it is not the last limitation that the company imposed on it.

This Microsoft Artificial Intelligence can’t talk about itself now. It could well be said that this was the main source of problems he had. This decision has not gone down well with some people.

All because they wanted to ask Bing Chat anything without any restrictions. Perhaps later the provisions will change, when Sidney shows that he is more trained to deal with what people come to ask him.

We’re thrilled by the excitement of those using the new Bing preview. Your feedback is helping us test, learn, and improve. Today we’re extending the experience to your Bing app, Skype app, and Edge mobile. —Bing (@bing) February 22, 2023

What does Microsoft say about limiting Sydney’s Artificial Intelligence?

Regarding the changes made by Microsoft to the Artificial Intelligence of Bing Chat or Sidney shared a statement. This starts with ‘we’ve updated the service several times in response to user feedback…’.

To the above, the company added ‘[…]we are addressing many of the concerns raised, to include questions about long-running conversations’. In a later update she touched on another topic.

That was about the nature of this tool. For Microsoft, Sydney is not ‘a replacement or surrogate for the search engine, but rather a tool to better understand and make sense of the world’.

That Bing Chat is getting improvements is understandable; At the end of the day, what is behind this is software. But there is no shortage of those who would like this Artificial Intelligence chatbot to continue as it is without any change due to its various responses.

With details from ArsTechnica. In addition to Microsoft we have more technology information in EarthGamer. Follow our news on Google news so as not to miss any.