Pini-Pininfarina, Sole, Sturgeon, Luccio, Romina, Patrizia, Donata, Lucia, Loren, Cardinale, Lollo, Brigitte, Stalin, Cavour, Coppi, Mina, Merlin, Calimero, Geppetto, Carolina, Sveltona and even Hitler: these are some of the most popular names in the competition that Alfa Romeo launched in 1966 to choose the one for the small spider. A car up for grabs, two months’ time, 140,000 postcards rained down on Alfa by 15,000 from foreign countries and the suggestions of over 8,000 different names. “Pini-Pininfarina” won but was not chosen. As we know, it was Duetto that ended up on the car that entered the garage of Guidobaldo Trionfi of Brescia, chosen from among those who had suggested this name.

Now Alfa is trying again to try to figure out what to call the car that will make its debut in 2024. But unlike what happened in 1966, nothing is known about the new model. We only know that it will be small, the first electric from Alfa and that everything is shrouded in total mystery. Because – they say in Turin – “it is not yet the time to share with enthusiasts and employees the characteristics that will make it a true Alfa Romeo, positioned at the top of the premium segment”. The difficulty is therefore double this time. Unless a strong point in choosing the name derives from this… I would vote Mystery.