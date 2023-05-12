According to the Inspector General of the Education Inspectorate, students should not be able to continue after failing Dutch. For a follow-up story, we would like to hear how you view this. Are you concerned about the decline of Dutch? What do you think should be done about it? Or are such strict requirements outdated for young people who operate increasingly internationally? We would like to hear it. Even if you yourself have had negative experiences due to a more limited vocabulary.
#Call #good #idea #student #fail #heshe #fails #Dutch
Leave a Reply