Art Langeler (50) wanted to smell the grass again. Working towards a performance again, as he did eight years ago in Zwolle. The call from PEC, at the beginning of this year, came at the right time. Especially because Langeler thinks that in ten years he will be too old to stand in front of the group. “If I wanted to become a trainer again, it had to be now.”



Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...