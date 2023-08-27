Home page World

Hiking is trendy – but it also harbors dangers. The mountain rescue can help. A rescue control center in Austria has now reported a surprising call.

Achenkirch – hiking has long since become a trend. More than ever, the Alpine regions are enjoying great popularity, for example in Bavaria, but also in Austria and Switzerland. Exercise, the fresh air, nature and the fantastic views attract vacationers, day tourists and sports enthusiasts. The sometimes steep ascents and difficult paths also harbor dangers again and again. Only recently, for example, an incident in which a mountaineer tore a tour guide to her death caused great horror in the Austrian Tyrol. And now there is another incident that leaves mountain rescuers in Austria stunned.

If you get into trouble, you can get help from the mountain rescue service. However, there are also regulations there. If you overestimate yourself and your abilities, a rescue mission on the mountain can quickly become expensive. The helpers also experience unpleasant situations again and again – such as when a hiker recently left his completely exhausted colleague behind on the mountain.

Hikers in Tyrol in a mountain emergency – the first call sentence shocked the mountain rescue team

The Achenkirch mountain rescue service is now reporting on another unsightly incident. Opposite of Crown is how local manager Sandro Huber describes the strange incident. According to this, two young German hikers (21, 22) from Bavaria got into an emergency on the mountain on Friday night. The couple wanted to spend the night in the Hinterunnutzes area north-east of Lake Achensee in the Brandenberg Alps. But when it got dark, the woman had a panic attack. Her companion called the mountain rescue service – but Huber was very surprised by his initial question.

“One of the first questions he asked me was: ‘What would the rescue operation cost anyway?'” reports Huber in an interview with Crown. In addition, the caller tried to inquire about a rescue operation with his health insurance company, but no one was able to reach him. The mountain rescuers then asked a rescue helicopter a little further away, which is specialized for night operations. However, this could not start because of an approaching thunderstorm. The bizarre conversation was probably not over yet.

“You can trust us”: Mountain rescuers report a bizarre call for help in Austria

Because local manager Huber says he tried to explain to the hiker that thunderstorms in the dark on the summit could be life-threatening. “He countered that according to his weather app, the thunderstorm would pass,” said Huber, surprised at the reaction. He did not believe this – and was right, the thunderstorm actually came. “You can trust us, after all we are from the area,” explains Huber.

For the two hikers who got into trouble there was at least a safe end. After the mountain rescuer decided not to go out with his team due to the weather conditions, the only option for the couple was to descend towards the valley via a fairly safe hiking trail. There they were collected and a hotel organized for them.

However, hikes do not always end lightly, and deadly dramas occur again and again. Just recently, three mountaineers died in an ice avalanche on an Alpine glacier. (han)