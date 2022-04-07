A couple of more tests are coming for Mónica Vergara’s team in this CONCACAF tie heading to the Summer Pre-World Cup that will determine the countries that will be present in Australia/New Zealand 2023 and this time, the Women’s Tri will be measured against Anguilla and Puerto Rico.
The match against Puerto Rico, as is well known, will take place in Toluca at the Nemesio Diez Stadium, on another stage that the Tri Femenil will step on for the first time in search of taking the women’s team to more seats within the Mexican Republic. .
The truth is that there will be two great matches for ours where it is expected that El Tri obtain two wins, and we already have the list of summoned for these two matches where the biggest novelty was the inclusion of the Mexican-American Diana Ordoñez who currently plays for the North Carolina Courage.
Here we bring you the complete list of players who will be present in these matches. It should be noted that Itzel González will not be able to concentrate with El Tri because he tested positive for COVID-19 and his place will be taken by Melany Villeda from Pumas. Tigres Femenil is the team that contributes the most players with 5.
Goalkeepers: Emily Alvarado, Alejandria Godinez, Melany Villeda.
Defenses: Rebeca Bernal, Greta Espinoza, Cristina Ferral, Jimena López, Kenti Robles, Karina Rodríguez, Bianca Sierra.
Midfielders: Alexia Delgado, Diana García, Carolina Jaramillo, Stephany Mayor, Casandra Montero, Lizbeth Ovalle, Maricarmen Reyes, Anika Rodríguez, María Sánchez.
Front: Alicia Cervantes, Myra Delgadillo, Katty Martínez, Joseline Montoya, Diana Ordoñez.
As we can see, Mónica Vergara’s base remains the same and except for the absence of Corral and Monsiváis, the best scorers in the Liga BBVA Femenil will be present in these two games. We will see how it goes to ours in these two dates.
