As the All Saints’ Day holidays approach, on October 17 in the three metropolitan areas, tell us how you plan to apply barrier gestures as a family.

After the summer lull, the Covid-19 epidemic has experienced a resurgence since the start of the school year. The daily contaminations figures climb and nine metropolises as well as Guadeloupe have gone on maximum alert to stem the progression of the virus.

Thus, Aix-Marseille, Paris, Toulouse and even Montpellier have gone red and their inhabitants must comply with certain restrictions, including closing of bars and strict protocol in restaurants. The Prime Minister, Jean Castex, also announced, Monday, October 12 at the microphone of franceinfo, a new application to replace StopCovid, which is due to emerge on October 22, in full during the All Saints holidays.

However, the government does not intend to oblige the French to stay at home from October 17 to November 2, dates of the school holidays in France. “We will do everything” so that the tourist season “until Christmas can take place. And I urge the French to book” for the All Saints holidays, launched the Secretary of State for Tourism, Jean-Baptiste Lemoyne, Monday, October 12 on RTL, at the end of an interministerial committee dedicated to the sector. So how do you plan to reconcile barrier gestures and reuniting with family? You can testify in the form below. Your details will be kept confidential.