The coronavirus has not made other diseases go away. However, the fear of patients to consult during the epidemic, but also the postponement of examinations or operations by overwhelmed hospitals, resulted indelays in diagnosing and treating chronic diseases, alert specialists.

Compared to the foreseeable level, the initiation of new treatments to regulate cholesterol (statins) or to treat heart or kidney failure (furosemide) have thus fallen by at least 10%, worried, in early October., the Medicines Agency and Medicare. “Another worrying phenomenon: the fall, not recoverable in 2020, in the consumption of products for medical diagnostics by endoscopy or by imaging, essential for diagnosing certain cancers or serious diseases”, with for example 250,000 preparations for colonoscopy less compared to the same period in 2019, according to the two institutions.

And the consequences for patients can be very serious. In addition to a deterioration in their state of health, already visible, thedelays in cancer diagnosis and treatment could thus result in an excess of cancer mortality of 2 to 5% five years after the start of treatment, or 4,000 to 8,000 additional deaths in France by 2025, according to a French study published in September .

