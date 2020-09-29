The waiting day, which results in a loss of remuneration in the event of sick leave, would push some employees to continue working despite their contamination with the coronavirus.

Revealing that we are positive for Covid-19 is not trivial. So much so that some choose not to declare their contamination. In particular for financial reasons, in order to avoid losing part of their remuneration. The Association of HRDs of large communities therefore asks the government to “again suspend the application of the deficiency day”, as explained The Parisian, Tuesday September 29.

This had been temporarily removed during confinement: both private and sick civil servants were compensated from the first day of sick leave. Since July 11 (date of the end of the state of health emergency), it is common law that again prevails.

Did you choose not to report that you tested positive for coronavirus for this reason? Or for fear of being stigmatized, of being pushed aside by your colleagues? You have decided to keep quiet because you find that the measures taken in the event of contamination are disproportionate, too restrictive? You did not reveal that you were in contact for one of these reasons?

If you recognize yourself among these situations, you can tell us about them in our form below. Don’t forget to leave us your contact details, so that our journalists can call you back. You can of course testify anonymously.

