“5, 4, 3, 2, 1… Happy New Year!” The transition to 2021 promises to be much more sober this year. With the curfew in effect, there is no question of going out until the early hours of the morning or meeting with dozens of friends. The Minister of Health, Olivier Véran, even believes that it is not prudent to celebrate the entry into this new year: “We cannot, for one evening, take the risk of blocking the country again for weeks”, did he declare at Sunday newspaper December 26.

Some intend to circumvent the rule by accommodating their guests, but others will finally be able to escape what they consider to be a social constraint. Bad memories in an evening full of strangers, difficult choice between two parties, anguish of having nothing to do that evening… For you, each New Year is a source of stress. This year, Covid-19 provides you with the right excuse to escape this annual gathering.

