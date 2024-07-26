Mexico City.- The need to live in peace is something that unites those who require and those who provide solidarity, says Gabriela Pérez Guerra, head of Education Services for Inclusion at Casa Refugiados, one of the 10 civil society spaces that provide care in Mexico City to people from other countries in a situation of mobility.

A Nicaraguan national and refugee in Mexico, she highlights the vulnerable situation experienced by migrants in transit through the country and those who choose to stay here.

“I am a woman recognized as a refugee, but that status does not allow me to live in a bubble where the various forms of violence that exist in the country do not affect me. I could find myself displaced for a second time,” she said in an interview.

Pérez Guerra announced that the second edition of the Voces Solidarias concert will take place next Saturday, July 27, at the National Museum of Popular Cultures, with the participation of 12 musicians and groups, including Bajo Palabra, Xipe Topec, Ana Peña and Giselle Habibi.

“This concert starts at 11 a.m. and ends at 7 p.m. We are inviting people to donate, as an entrance fee, food, cleaning supplies, personal hygiene items, for our space, the House of Humanitarian Accompaniment and Peace Building, and for two other organizations, one that accompanies people with intellectual and physical disabilities, and another that accompanies children with serious illnesses,” he explains.

At the museum, he adds, a bazaar with food from various countries will be set up, and he stresses the value of exercising solidarity, not only with migrants.

“The issue of solidarity and hospitality is not merely a need of people on the move, of migrants, displaced persons, refugees or returnees; it is a need that all human beings have, to receive solidarity, but also to be in solidarity,” he points out.

“We have to stop thinking that the mobility situation is a matter of threats or risks. We have to talk about it as a set of opportunities. It is an opportunity to see the world in different ways and to understand that these are people who are leaving from different places, not by choice, but because they are forced to leave because they like life and freedom.”