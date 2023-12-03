We want too fast, warns Richard Tol. Climate haste has made our policy irresponsibly expensive. This message is barely heard in the cacophony of impatience and disaster at the UN climate conference. Yet, as professor of economics at the VU and the University of Sussex, Tol is sharing his recent findings these days – by video connection – with Dubai.
Edwin Timmer
Latest update:
16:10
