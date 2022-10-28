Relatives of Dutch soldiers who refused to fight in the Dutch East Indies plead for rehabilitation. They feel empowered by the decolonization study published this year. The cabinet has apologized to Indonesians, but is (still) silent about the refusers, who ended up in jail and were vomited as ‘traitors to the country’.
