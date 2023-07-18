Madrid. A new study that evaluated how climate change and the evolution of society could affect the quality of surface waters until the end of the century using a new global model, calls for “proactive measures” to protect the quality of these waters throughout the planet. , publish in Nature Water.

As the world’s population continues to grow, ensuring access to clean and safe water has become a growing concern, but little is known about how surface water quality will change in the future.

Recent scientific research has shed light on the potential challenges that surface water quality may face in the coming years, especially in sub-Saharan Africa.

“Although quality is expected to improve in most developed countries, there is an important caveat: the outlook for the poorest nations is bleak,” they point out.

The new study projected an increase in surface water pollution in sub-Saharan Africa. These findings highlight the need to take proactive measures to protect surface water resources and safeguard the well-being of communities.

The work, led by Edward Jones of the University of Utrecht in the Netherlands, underlines the importance of equitable and sustainable development, especially in regions that are expected to experience the greatest challenges.

“Regardless of climate change and socioeconomic scenario, there will be a sharp increase in the number of people in sub-Saharan Africa exposed to poor surface water quality,” Jones warns. “This pattern is not consistently replicated in any other region of the world.”

Even in the most optimistic future scenario, the number of people exposed to pollutant concentration exceedances in sub-Saharan Africa will more than double. On the other hand, according to the most pessimistic hypotheses, the number of people exposed to the poor quality of surface waters can be multiplied by five.

pollution key

“With the combination of the sharp degradation of water quality and the drastic increase in the number of people exposed to poor surface water quality, our paper concludes that sub-Saharan Africa will become the hotspot for surface water contamination. in the future.”

According to Jones, the challenges are multiple. Diseases transmitted by pathogen-contaminated water can pose a significant risk to human populations.

Additionally, energy production, key to global development, can be hampered by a combination of low water levels and high temperatures. Thus, the study underscores the importance of limiting both climate change and anthropogenic water pollution to safeguard human livelihoods and ecosystem health in the future.